Subscribe
Search

Berge Bulk, ABS Examine Methanol Refit for Bulk Carrier

April 24, 2023

(Seated left to right) Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President of Global Sustainability; and James Marshall, Berge Bulk CEO. (Standing left to right) Arnab Ghosh, ABS Director, Business Development; Sylvain Julien, Berge Bulk Head of Innovation and Newbuilding; Paolo Tonon, Berge Bulk Technical Director. Image courtesy ABS
(Seated left to right) Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President of Global Sustainability; and James Marshall, Berge Bulk CEO. (Standing left to right) Arnab Ghosh, ABS Director, Business Development; Sylvain Julien, Berge Bulk Head of Innovation and Newbuilding; Paolo Tonon, Berge Bulk Technical Director. Image courtesy ABS

A Joint Development Project (JDP) to evaluate the feasibility of converting a bulk vessel to methanol fuel propulsion was signed by Berge Bulk CEO James Marshall and ABS Vice President of Global Sustainability Panos Koutsourakis.

Per the agreement, the team will examine the possibility of retrofitting the 300-m, 210,000-dwt heavy fuel oil propelled bulk carrier Berge Mauna Kea to operate on methanol fuel. The six-month study is already underway.

“Retrofitting alternative fuel capability to the global fleet is going to be critical if we are to achieve our sustainability goals. This JDP is blazing a trail that many other vessels will ultimately have to travel as operators look to manage their decarbonization trajectories over a vessel’s lifespan. Methanol is increasingly being recognized as a compelling alternative pathway for owners and operators. With practical benefits related to ease of storage and handling, tank-to-wake carbon intensity reduction, as well as a pathway to carbon neutrality through green methanol, methanol presents an immediate and promising solution,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“Existing technologies are available to convert methanol for use in our engines, whilst there are also procedures for bunkering of methanol and its use onboard," said James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk."We are confident that this collaboration with ABS will accelerate our efforts towards zero carbon in this energy transition journey."

Berge Mauna Kea is currently under construction at the Nihon Shipyard in Japan, with delivery expected in mid-2024.

Alternative Fuels Methanol Repair & Conversion Green Ports Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Seaspan)

Zinus to Supply Shore Charging Systems for Seaspan Ferries

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet
© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
© feisty / Adobe Stock

Ammonia Bunkering Study Kicks Off in Savannah
(Photo: Watts Marine)

Power Play: Innovative Mobile Device Connects Vessels to...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: Seaspan)

Zinus to Supply Shore Charging Systems for Seaspan Ferries
Technology
(Photo courtesy INFORM)

INFORM Optimization Software Chosen for Europa Terminal
Technology

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Video

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Logistics News

Port of London Authority Upgrading Its VTS system

Port of London Authority Upgrading Its VTS system

Singapore and San Pedro Bay Ports Sign Green Corridor MoU

Singapore and San Pedro Bay Ports Sign Green Corridor MoU

World’s Largest Electric Crane Under Construction

World’s Largest Electric Crane Under Construction

INFORM Optimization Software Chosen for Europa Terminal

INFORM Optimization Software Chosen for Europa Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News