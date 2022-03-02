28951 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 2, 2022

Belgian-backed TES Plans LNG Terminal in German Port Town

Credit: TES

Credit: TES

Hydrogen company Tree Energy Solutions (TES), backed by Belgian investor group AtlasInvest, said on Wednesday it would build an LNG terminal in the German North Sea port town of Wilhelmshaven, business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The terminal is down to receive investments of 25 billion euros by 2045 and scheduled to go into operation in three years, Handelsblatt added, and could bring up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany in the first few years.

"Our Wilhelmshaven project will account for 10% of the total annual primary energy demand of Germany by 2045, approximately the annual energy consumption of 43 million households," TES Chief Operational Officer Otto Waterlander told Reuters in a statement.

In 2021, Germany consumed about 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 38% of that came from Russia. Read full story

"The German government has asked us to integrate an LNG terminal into our planned hydrogen factory in order to reduce our dependence on imports from Russia as quickly as possible," Waterlander told Handelsblatt.

"Technically, it makes no difference for us. We can use the same terminal to land LNG from natural gas as for green gas from hydrogen," Waterlander told the newspaper, adding the terminal would continue to be used exclusively for green gas in the long term.

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Zuzanna Szymanska)

Credit: TES

Related News

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

IRI Opens New Offices in Vancouver and Qingdao

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 ©Havila Voyages

Electromotor Glitch Delays Havila Voyages' Castor Vessel Delivery

 Digitalization has the potential to transform the efficiency of ship operations but is being held back by a lack of industry insight into software solutions. Photo: 123RF

DIGITALIZATION: Shipowners Face Challenge of Software Selection in Decarbonization

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

UCSD - Scripps Institution of Oceanography - First Assistant Engineer (Per Diem)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● SAN DIEGO, CA, United States

Dumper Driver

● Denmark

Senior Research Analyst

● INDIA

2nd Officer/DPO

● Ukraine

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int