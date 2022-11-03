29008 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 3, 2022

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Joins Green Marine

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp., a full-service ship repair yard located in the Port Jersey area of New York/New Jersey harbor, is the newest participant in Green Marine – a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

To complete Green Marine’s certification, the Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. will assess its environmental performance based on the program’s applicable indicators, which address air pollutants and greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community impacts. The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.

Related News

(Image: Liebherr)

Port Canaveral Orders Liebherr Mobile Harbor Crane

 Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto

Tech File: VIKING Norsafe E-Mako-655, the all-electric Rescue Boat

 WMU Graduating Class of 2022. Fotograf Leo/WMU

World Maritime University Celebrates 2022 Graduation

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 © Paul / Adobe Stock

Liverpool Port Workers to Strike for Another Two Weeks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

4th Engineers

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int