Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Joins Green Marine

Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp., a full-service ship repair yard located in the Port Jersey area of New York/New Jersey harbor, is the newest participant in Green Marine – a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

To complete Green Marine’s certification, the Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. will assess its environmental performance based on the program’s applicable indicators, which address air pollutants and greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community impacts. The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.