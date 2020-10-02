28795 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, October 2, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 2, 2020

Baltic Index Rises to Over One-year High

© Alexander Lupin / Adobe Stock

© Alexander Lupin / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose to over one-year high on Friday as rates for capesize vessels surged on higher iron-ore demand.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 151 points, or 8.1%, at 2,020 points, rising to its highest level since Sept. 25, 2019.

The capesize index gained 450 points, or 12.7%, at 3,987 points.

Iron ore futures in China closed higher on Friday, helped by growing expectations for further policy measures to support a global economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many businesses in China have reopened after weeks of coronavirus-led shutdowns, leading to an elevated shipping demand to the top steel producer country.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $3,734 to $33,066.

The panamax index was up nine points, or 0.7%, at 1,373 points, but recorded its first weekly drop in three.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $80 to $12,355.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell one point to 991 points, while the handysize index rose one point to 593 points.


(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related News

René Kofod-Olsen (Photo: V.Group)

V.Group Names Kofod-Olsen as CEO

 “Digitalization is not an option anymore - it is here to stay - and the marine insurance sector needs to keep pace" said Patrizia Kern, IUMI Data and Digitalization Forum Chair.

IUMI: Insurers, Underwriters Must Jump Onboard Maritime's Digital Transformation

 CMA CGM Tenere (Photo: Eastern Pacific Shipping)

World's First LNG-powered Very Large Containership Delivered

 © Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Maersk to Ship Cargo Between UAE and Israel

 © Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Suspects Data Breach from Cyber Attack

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int