Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Rises on Large Vessels

September 5, 2025

© Timon - stock.adobe.com
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose on Friday, supported by higher rates for larger vessels, but was headed for a weekly loss due to declines across all vessel segments earlier in the week.

* The main index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, increased by 16 points, or 0.8%, to 1,979 points. The contract was down 2.3% for the week.

* The capesize index rose 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,835 points, but fell about 3.1% for the week.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, added $158 to $23,513.

* Iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session on Friday and were heading for a second weekly gain, as a softer dollar and higher bets of a U.S. interest rate cut overshadowed muted demand recovery in top consumer China after a military parade. 

* The panamax index gained 44 points, or 2.5%, to 1,802 points, with the contract falling about 2.4% on a weekly basis.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, increased by $395 to $16,221.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,456 points, its lowest level in a week. The contract was down 0.6% for the week.

(Reuters)

Shipping Freight rates

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Alina

Canada's July Trade Deficit Narrows as Exports to the US...
© Honeywell

Honeywell Technology to Optimize AMIGO LNG Production at...
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Signs Dredging Agreement to Expand Karachi...
© Damen Shipyards Group

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session
Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. Image courtesty Xeneta

Xeneta Acquires eeSea

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Baltic Index Rises on Large Vessels

Baltic Index Rises on Large Vessels

Panamanian President Meets with Japanese Shipowners to Share New Ship Registry Strategy

Panamanian President Meets with Japanese Shipowners to Share New Ship Registry Strategy

Russian Oil takes the Northern Sea Route to Brunei

Russian Oil takes the Northern Sea Route to Brunei

Canada's July Trade Deficit Narrows as Exports to the US Rise

Canada's July Trade Deficit Narrows as Exports to the US Rise

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Urals dimes steady in muted business
US FAA extends Haitian capital flight restrictions to March 2026
Serbian police used teargas to disperse protesters against the government