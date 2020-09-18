28791 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 18, 2020

Baltic Index Posts Weekly Gain

© Alexey Lesik / Adobe Stock

© Alexey Lesik / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index inched up on Friday helped by an uptick in panamax and supramax rates, and posted its first weekly gain in three due to robust capesize rates.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities and reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was up by 2 points at 1,296 points.

The index rose 2.3% this week.

The capesize index fell 14 points, or 0.7%, to 1,900 points, even as it gained 3.3% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $114 at $15,761.

The panamax index rose 10 points, or 0.8%, to 1,315 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $87 to $11,835.

The supramax index rose 11 points to 941.


(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Related News

Corpower Ocean Portugal Managing Director Miguel Silva.

Silva Tapped to Lead Corpower Ocean Portuguese Ops

 P-O Sverlinger, CEO, MMT Group (Photo: Credit MMT)

MMT Appoints Sverlinger CEO

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 (Image: Kongsberg Maritime)

All-electric Autonomous RoRo Ships Under Development

 Johan Sperling (Photo: Tidewater Transportation and Terminals)

Tidewater Hires Sperling as COO

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Captain (Four Positions)

● Kitsap Transit

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int