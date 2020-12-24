28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 24, 2020

Baltic Index Marks First Yearly Gain in Three

© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index posted its first annual gain in three years on Thursday as iron ore shipments to China bounced higher, despite a hit to shipping activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was up 4 points, or 0.3%, at 1,366, its highest level in over eight weeks.

The index firmed by 3.1% this week, marking its third consecutive weekly rise.

For the year, the overall index has gained by 25.3%.

"China forges more steel than the rest of the world combined, and even during this unprecedented pandemic, the nation is set to break a nine-year record with iron ore imports increasing this year to above one billion tonnes," ship broker Intermodal said in a weekly research note.

China's iron ore imports are playing a significant role in seaborne trade dynamics and the capesize freight market in particular, Intermodal said on Tuesday.

The capesize index rose 27 points, or 1.4%, to 2,006, peak since Oct. 28 and posted its second consecutive weekly rise, at 11.3% this week.

The index has firmed about 2.9% this year.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $224 at $16,633.

The panamax index fell 8 points, or 0.6%, to 1,325. It weakened 5.5% this week but gained by 18.6% for the year.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were down $75 at $11,926.

The supramax index edged down 8 points to 1,039. It jumped by 44.7% this year.

The Baltic Exchange will not publish data for the main index from December 25 through January 1, 2021.


(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related News

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 (Photo: A.P. Moller - Maersk)

Maersk Plans Distribution Center in Duisburg

 Matsonia (pictured) and sister ship Lurline are the largest vessels of their kind ever built in the U.S. (Photo: Matson)

Matson Takes Delivery of New Con-ro Matsonia

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int