Subscribe
Search

Baltic Dry Index Logs Worst Week in Two Months

April 14, 2023

© mrnai / Adobe Stock
© mrnai / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Friday to mark it worst week since mid-February as demand waned across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 28 points, or 1.9%, to 1,435.

The index was down 8% for the week — its biggest weekly percentage fall since Feb. 17.

The capesize index shed 38 points, or 2%, to 1,850. The index was down 9.4% for the week - its worst since the week ended March 31.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes carrying commodities such as iron ore and coal, decreased $313 to $15,344.

Iron ore futures wobbled and are on track for their second consecutive weekly fall amid mounting concerns about demand for the steel-making ingredient in top steel producer China.

The panamax index fell 45 points, or 2.6%, to 1,702. The index was down 8.1% for the week its lowest since week ending March 24.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $407 to $15,317.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index lost 9 points at 1,096.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

Russia Says Black Sea Grain Deal May Be Nearly Over
© jorgealberto / Adobe Stock

Bunge Port Deal in Southern Brazil Ends, Opening Door to...
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Sees Import Volumes Begin to Slow
© chandlervid85 / Adobe Stock

Russia-bound Containers Stuck at Antwerp Port for Year
© Viktor Ketal / Adobe Stock

US Firm Says Mexican Authorities Illegally Seized Its Port...


Trending Logistics News

Source: Australian Border Force

Operation TIN CAN Targets Rip-On/Rip-Off Concealment
Legal
Maogen Xue: Photo courtesy of LR

China Marine Management Restructure by LR
People & Company News

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News