Subscribe
Search

Baltic Dry Index Falls to Fresh 2.5-year Low

January 19, 2023

© sergeevspb / Adobe Stock
© sergeevspb / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, extended losses on Thursday to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low, pressured by a dip in rates for capesize vessels.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 73 points, or about 8.4%, at 801, its lowest since June 2020.

The capesize index fell to a four-month low, losing 214 points, or about 19.3%, to 893, also marking its worst day this month.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $1,778 at $7,404.

"Chinese New Year holidays about to start and already affecting activity and suggesting activity will come off further next week," shipbroker Fearnleys said in a weekly report, referring to the capesize segment.

The panamax index was down 4 points at 1,071.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell by $31 to $9,641.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index which has not seen a single day of gains since mid-December, fell by 3 points to 654.


(Reuters - Reporting by Harshit Verma; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Bulk Carriers Cargo Dry Bulk Bulk Carriers

Related Logistics News

(Photo/SCPA/English Purcell)

SC Ports Handles Nearly 3 Million TEUs in Record 2022
© Ian Mantel / MarineTraffic.com

Vessel Seeks Other Port on Expected Freeport LNG Delay
Copyright AA+W/AdobeStock

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

Leveraging Data and Intelligence to Optimize Wood Pellet...
Image courtesy Valenciaport

Valenciaport Containerized Freight Index Closes Down
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

New Cargo Service Begins at Port Canaveral


Trending Logistics News

© Ian Mantel / MarineTraffic.com

Vessel Seeks Other Port on Expected Freeport LNG Delay
Ports
© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Georgia Ports Names Batista Sales & Marketing VP

Georgia Ports Names Batista Sales & Marketing VP

Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates

Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates

DriX USV takes part in Military Exercise in Bahrain

DriX USV takes part in Military Exercise in Bahrain

Saudi Ports’ Container Volumes Grow 13.63% During December

Saudi Ports’ Container Volumes Grow 13.63% During December

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News