Baltic Exchange Launches Service for Ship Investors

The Baltic Exchange launched a new service for shipping investors, designed to provide a five-year snapshot view of the financial prospects of dry bulk carriers.

The Baltic Exchange Investor Indices are designed to be an easy-to-use online dashboard displaying data relevant to vessel investment decisions, residual value, health of earnings, spot and five-year timecharter earnings; purchase & recycling values; and running costs, offering a high level of clarity and transparency for investors in capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessel types.

Tanker and gas carrier assets will be added at a later date.