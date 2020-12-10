28819 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 10, 2020

Baltic Exchange Launches Service for Ship Investors

© Gorodenkoff/AdobeStock

The Baltic Exchange launched a new service for shipping investors, designed to provide a five-year snapshot view of the financial prospects of dry bulk carriers.

The Baltic Exchange Investor Indices are designed to be an easy-to-use online dashboard displaying data relevant to vessel investment decisions, residual value, health of earnings, spot and five-year timecharter earnings; purchase & recycling values; and running costs, offering a high level of clarity and transparency for investors in capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessel types. 

Tanker and gas carrier assets will be added at a later date.

  • “The recent addition of operating cost assessments to our portfolio of spot, forward market, Sale & Purchase and recycling indices means that we now cover the financial lifecycle of the vessel," said Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Mark Jackson. "By splicing and dicing our data we are able to deliver an innovative new product which provides shipowners, banks, family offices and funds with an independent, easy to use benchmark which shows them the current and expected performance of key asset classes.”

