Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 23, 2022

Azane Ammonia Bunkering Station Gets AIP from DNV

(Image: Azane Fuel Solutions)

Azane Fuel Solutions said its ammonia ship bunkering and loading station has earned approval in principle from classification society DNV.

The AIP marks a step in further verifying readiness for the commercialization of Azane’s proprietary ammonia bunkering terminals prior to commencing construction. DNV’s AIP is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed requirement framework, confirming the feasibility and soundness of a design with no obstacles that would prevent the concept from being realized.

Last year the Azane shareholders, Amon Maritime and ECONNECT Energy, received support from Norway's Green Initiative program for the Ammonia Fuel Bunkering Network, along with consortium partners. In April-2022 the company announced that Yara had pre-ordered up-to 15 units to sufficiently cover the Scandinavian market with needed ammonia bunkering infrastructure.

“Safe and efficient bunkering infrastructure is necessary to decarbonize the shipping industry with clean ammonia fuel. We are pleased to note that our partners in Azane Fuel Solutions have now received the approval-in-principle for ammonia bunkering terminals, moving one step closer to construction start,” said President of Yara Clean Ammonia, Magnus Ankarstrand.

Following the approval from DNV, Azane and Yara will initiate an approval process with DSB (Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection) to establish several bunkering locations in Norway and Scandinavia.

“Together with Yara, we are moving as fast as we can to realize carbon free shipping with ammonia fuel,” said Chairman of Azane Fuel Solutions, André Risholm.

The first 1,000 m3 bunkering terminal is scheduled for operation in 2024. The bunkering terminals can be delivered worldwide and are designed to suit the global market.

