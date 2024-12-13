Authorities Attempt to Reopen Germany's Mosel River

Navigation authorities will attempt to install a temporary lock system on the river Mosel in west Germany this weekend to enable the river, an important route for grains and rapeseed shipments to and from Germany and France, to reopen to cargo shipping.

The river was closed to inland waterways shipping this week after an accident damaged a lock at Mueden south of Koblenz with repairs likely to last until late March.

However, German navigation agency WSA said on Friday that it is preparing a temporary lock system which will be tested over the weekend. If successful, it is hoped the first trapped ships would be able to transit the temporary lock system on Monday.

About 70 ships are blocked on the river, which is also an important route for supply shipments to the metal industry.

European rapeseed futures rose on Thursday after trading platform Euronext said it will suspend physical delivery to river ports in eastern France for the February contract, following the Mosel blockage.