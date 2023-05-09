Subscribe
Search

Australia Sentences Mexican Drug Importer to 22 Years in Jail

May 9, 2023

Source: ABF
Source: ABF

A Mexican national has been jailed for 22 years for his role in an attempt to import more than 600kgs of methamphetamine into Australia, concealed in rotting, raw cow hides.

In 2019, Australian authorities seized the 668kgs of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside raw animal skins, stopping more than 6,668,000 million individual street deals.

The seizure was the largest onshore seizure of methamphetamine originating from Mexico at the time.

A joint Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) operation began after a shipping container, declared as containing “Salty Bovine Skin Cuero Verde Salado De Bovino", arrived into Melbourne from Mexico.

A Mexican national, now 45, was identified as an alleged member of an organised criminal syndicate and arrested in August 2019. On May 5, 2023, he was sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 years.

AFP Detective Superintendent Anthony Hall said: “Hiding drugs in untreated cow hides presented a significant biological hazard for AFP officers extracting the methamphetamine. It also demonstrates the unsafe, disgusting journey drugs can often take on their way to a consumer."

Australia/NZ Regulation Mexico

Related Logistics News

© Michael Evans / Adobe Stock

Australia's Exports to China Hit Record Highs
© robnaw / Adobe Stock

London Marine Insurers Add Sudan to High-risk List
(Photo: Seaspan)

Zinus to Supply Shore Charging Systems for Seaspan Ferries
(Photo: North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation)

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May
© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
Suiso Frontier courtesy of Kawasaki

Australian Government Highlights Nation’s Green Hydrogen...


Trending Logistics News

Source: Port Houston

Houston Ranked No. 5 US Container Port
Ports
Source: Austrade

Date Set for Australia UK Free Trade Agreement
Australia/NZ

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Video

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

Logistics News

Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA

Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA

Ship Recycling Market Slows

Ship Recycling Market Slows

Why the EU is Restricting Grain Imports from Ukraine

Why the EU is Restricting Grain Imports from Ukraine

Stena Line Acquires Ferry and RoRo Port Operations in Ventspils

Stena Line Acquires Ferry and RoRo Port Operations in Ventspils

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News