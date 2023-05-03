Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct

Australia’s Port of Newcastle has unveiled a blueprint for Stage 1 of its future Clean Energy Precinct.

The 220-hectare area will position Newcastle and the Hunter Region as a leading production, storage and export hub for future clean energy products and technologies, including hydrogen and green ammonia.

Construction is targeted to commence in 2025, subject to relevant planning approvals, with the Port aiming to have the Clean Energy Precinct fully operational in 2028.

“As the state’s dedicated hydrogen hub, Port of Newcastle has worked for over two years to accelerate plans for hydrogen readiness, domestic decarbonisation and clean energy export,” Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said. “This project positions us for the future, providing a once in a generation opportunity to reshape the Hunter region’s energy economy and drive the development of new trade flows and industries of the future.

The project has received a $100-million Commonwealth Government funding commitment.

Project lead and Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Byrnes, said the Clean Energy Precinct will leverage economies of scale by co-locating hydrogen producers, users and exporters in one location, whilst common-user shared infrastructure will drive down the cost of hydrogen.

The proposed Stage 1 of the Clean Energy Precinct Project development includes:

•Ancillary and civil works including site buildings, offices and administration facilities, internal roads, car parking, warehousing, laydown areas, storage yards, staging areas and a clean energy storage facility with associated pipeline infrastructure.

•Electrical infrastructure including grid connection, transmission infrastructure, substation and switchyard.

•Water and wastewater infrastructure including network connection and supply corridors.

The Hunter region is expected to become one of NSW's first green hydrogen hubs, with, for example, Origin and Orica planning a hydrogen hub project on Kooragang Island.



