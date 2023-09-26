Subscribe
Search

Australia to Help Finance Tonga Port as Climate Worsens Pacific Infrastructure Gap

September 26, 2023

McConnell Dowell announced in August 2022 that it had been selected to support the Tonga Ports Authority in upgrading the Nuku’alofa Port. (Image: McConnell Dowell)
McConnell Dowell announced in August 2022 that it had been selected to support the Tonga Ports Authority in upgrading the Nuku’alofa Port. (Image: McConnell Dowell)

Australia said it will grant A$31 million ($20 million) to Tonga to complete a vital port upgrade, boosting funds from the Asian Development Bank, as Canberra focuses on building climate resilient infrastructure.

The Pacific Islands region faces an infrastructure investment deficit of $12 billion through to 2030 as climate shocks including cyclones, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions damage roads, ports and telecommunications networks, a report by ANZ Bank said on Monday.

Last year, investment fell short of demand by $1 billion, it said.

Pacific Island leaders at the United Nations last week highlighted the need for greater access to climate financing to rebuild economies as they continue to suffer damage from climate disasters.

Australia's Minister for Pacific, Pat Conroy, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Nuku’alofa Port, which handles 98% of Tonga's imports arriving by sea, was in "urgent need for an upgrade to cope with the ever-increasing impacts of climate change".

The A$138 million ($88.46 million) port project is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which awarded the contract to New Zealand company McConnell Dowell, creating 80 local jobs.

Tonga's Minister for Infrastructure, Sevenitini Toumo’ua, said the port was "vital" for the country's economic recovery after a volcanic eruption last year.

Two-thirds of Tonga's debt is owed to Chinese banks who have previously been major infrastructure lenders.

Pete Connolly, adjunct fellow with the University of New South Wales and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Tonga's high debt to China may have contributed to Australia's decision to provide extra funding for the port.

Over 80% of ADB tenders for construction projects in another Pacific Islands nation, Papua New Guinea, were "dominated by Chinese firms using incredibly low bids", his research has found. Chinese state construction companies typically use Chinese labour.

"Australia is reinforcing Tonga's choice to have the quality and local labour force that it needs," he said.

In a speech at a Pacific infrastructure conference on Tuesday, Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres said Australia will also co-finance a harbour upgrade in Tuvalu with the ADB, part of the A$1.25 billion ($801.25 million) Australia is spending on climate resilient ports, airports and undersea cables across the Pacific.

The United States on Monday pledged more infrastructure support at a White House summit for Pacific Island leaders, aimed at curbing inroads by China into a region Washington considers strategically crucial.


($1 = 1.5601 Australian dollars)

(Reuters - Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Ports Australia/NZ Infrastructure Port Development

Related Logistics News

© Mikhail / Adobe Stock

Russia Hits Ukrainian Port Facilities
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The Real Cost of Net Zero Ports
Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, briefs media Sept. 15, 2023, on current steps the Corps plans to take to augment the existing underwater sill constructed by USACE in the Mississippi River to help slow progression of the saltwater wedge moving upriver from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: Ryan Labadens / U.S. Army)

USACE Working to Prevent Saltwater from Rising Up the...
Credit: Wilding/AdobeStock

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure
© MotionCenter / Adobe Stock

US, Saudi Arabia, India Discuss Possible Rail, Port Deal
© Peter / Adobe Stock

Australia’s Portland to be Renewable Maritime Fuels Hub

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

RightShip Introduces PortRISK

RightShip Introduces PortRISK

Inland Dredging Co Awarded Brownsville Dredging Job

Inland Dredging Co Awarded Brownsville Dredging Job

Russia Hits Ukrainian Port Facilities

Russia Hits Ukrainian Port Facilities

Ship Insurance Facility Set Up for Ukraine Grain Exports

Ship Insurance Facility Set Up for Ukraine Grain Exports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News