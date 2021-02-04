28832 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 4, 2021

Australia's Exporters Weather China Squall, Find New Harbors

© Ben / Adobe Stock

© Ben / Adobe Stock

Australia’s trade surplus rose to a six-month high in December as iron ore exports to China easily weathered diplomatic squalls between the two countries, while coal shipments found new buyers beyond the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s reliance on steel-intensive infrastructure and construction to sustain economic growth means it has little choice but to keep importing Australian iron ore, even as prices for the mineral hit multi-year highs.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed goods exports to China jumped 21% in December to a six-month high of A$13.3 billion, with iron ore up sharply by both value and volume.

That helped Australia’s trade surplus swell to A$6.8 billion ($5.19 billion) in December, from A$5 billion the month before, as exports rose 2.8% and imports fell 2.4%.

The surplus for the December quarter widened by 28% to A$17.4 billion, a timely positive for economic growth and tax revenue that is helping the country quickly recover from its first recession in three decades.

For all of 2020, exports climbed 12% in a resilient result given the disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

While China remains Australia’s single biggest market, exporters are finding willing buyers elsewhere for goods targeted by Beijing’s trade restrictions.

“In particular, Australian coal shut out of China is rapidly finding new homes,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

“The complete collapse of exports to China has been more than offset by gains in exports to Japan, India, South Korea and Thailand.”

Shipments of hard coking coal jumped 28% in December, from the previous month, while thermal coal rose by a quarter.

Demand has proved so robust that prices for coking coal have risen by a quarter over the past year, while thermal coal shipped from the port of Newcastle is up nearly 60%.


($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Related News

Liebherr advances into new dimensions with the world’s largest slewing drive units. Photo: Liebherr

Sail Power: Liebherr Delivers World's Largest Slewing Drive Units

 Photo courtesy Almaco

5 Tips to Streamline Work During Project Design & Prep

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

 © Alexey Seafarer / Adobe Stock

Over 300 Companies Sign 'Neptune Declaration' to Ease Crew Change Crisis

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int