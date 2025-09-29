Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Vessel Rates Fall Across the Board

September 29, 2025

Copyright grigvovan/AdobeStock
Copyright grigvovan/AdobeStock

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which monitors rates for vessels moving dry bulk commodities, fell on Monday, pressured by declining rates across all vessel segments.

The main index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 39 points to 2,220 points.

The capesize index dropped 103 points to 3,524 points.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $848 to $29,228.

Iron ore futures prices declined on Monday, pressured by sluggish steel demand and mounting inventories at Chinese ports.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, fell by $126 to $16,358.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 1 point at 1,478 points, its lowest since September 9.

(Reuters)

Bulk Carriers Cargo

Related Logistics News

Source: BIMCO

Container Vessel Demand Grows Outside of U.S.-bound Trade...
© Elena - stock.adobe.com

Export Prices of Russian Wheat Rise
© Chris Mirek Freeman / Adobe Stock

WSC Launches AI Tool for Detecting Misdeclared Goods
© Adobe Stock/pitb_1

US Container Imports Rise in August
Source: Ethical Farming Ireland

NGOs Again Urge EU to Stop Unweaned Calf Transport by Sea
Source: BIMCO

Brazil Ships More Iron Ore to China, Competitors Lag

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Behind the Scenes: Powering Ports

Behind the Scenes: Powering Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Baltic Index Vessel Rates Fall Across the Board

Baltic Index Vessel Rates Fall Across the Board

UHL MD Bonnesen to Step Down

UHL MD Bonnesen to Step Down

Ulsan Port Completes Its First Green Methanol STS Bunkering for Bulk Carrier

Ulsan Port Completes Its First Green Methanol STS Bunkering for Bulk Carrier

China Oil Port to Ban Shadow Fleet

China Oil Port to Ban Shadow Fleet

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US adds subsidiaries to its export blacklist
Airlines warn that the US Government shutdown could affect flights
After airlines protested, Schiphol cancels its plan to increase fees in 2019.