Subscribe
Search

Australia Boosts Port Infrastructure Investment

October 16, 2024

© Adwo / Adobe Stock
© Adwo / Adobe Stock

Australia is investing in key infrastructure to ensure assets across Western Australia's regional ports are future-ready.

Major upgrades, funded by a $17.4 million contribution from the Cook Government, will bolster the operational technology that controls critical infrastructure to import and export more than 37 million tonnes of trade through WA's southern ports.

Contractor Accenture will receive $13.6 million to boost the performance of more than 22 major assets across ports at Albany, Bunbury and Esperance through hardware and software advancements. The upgrades, whhich are expected to be completed in late 2026, will increase efficiencies operating ship loaders, rotary car dumpers and conveyors that move trade products through multiple sheds.

Southern Ports has an asset base worth a replacement cost of approximately $1.6 billion, and this project will ensure those assets are enabled for future trade.

Ports Minister David Michael said, "Our economy relies on port infrastructure to facilitate trade, so continued advancement of these assets across our regional ports is vital.

"These operational technology upgrades will deliver more efficient, future-ready gateway ports capable of meeting future trade demands of a diverse global market.

"It is fantastic to see another infrastructure investment of the Cook Government progress to the next stage."

Technology Ports Australia/NZ Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

How Propane Can Help Ports Meet Emissions Goals
© Sofiia / Adobe Stock

Two Vessels Struck in Russian Attack on Odesa
(Photo: DP World)

DP World Moving Forward with $1.3 Billion UK Port...
Source: MPA

Singapore Tests Oil Spill Response Robot
© Óscar / Adobe Stock

Fire Erupts at Oil Depot in Crimea
Image courtesy Port of Açu

e-Methanol Production Deal Done at Port of Açu

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II Targets Shore Power by 2028

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II Targets Shore Power by 2028

Port of Newcastle Gearing Up for Hydrogen

Port of Newcastle Gearing Up for Hydrogen

LPG ‘Pre-fit’ Option for WinGD X-DF-A

LPG ‘Pre-fit’ Option for WinGD X-DF-A

Jet Fuel, up 11%, Powers Tanker Market

Jet Fuel, up 11%, Powers Tanker Market

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

European airlines require 'equal opportunity' with Chinese competitors
North Carolina Republican politician takes legal action against CNN over report on posts on porn site
Major Gulf markets get ahead of profits; local dispute, oil limitation gains