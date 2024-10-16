Australia Boosts Port Infrastructure Investment

Australia is investing in key infrastructure to ensure assets across Western Australia's regional ports are future-ready.

Major upgrades, funded by a $17.4 million contribution from the Cook Government, will bolster the operational technology that controls critical infrastructure to import and export more than 37 million tonnes of trade through WA's southern ports.

Contractor Accenture will receive $13.6 million to boost the performance of more than 22 major assets across ports at Albany, Bunbury and Esperance through hardware and software advancements. The upgrades, whhich are expected to be completed in late 2026, will increase efficiencies operating ship loaders, rotary car dumpers and conveyors that move trade products through multiple sheds.

Southern Ports has an asset base worth a replacement cost of approximately $1.6 billion, and this project will ensure those assets are enabled for future trade.

Ports Minister David Michael said, "Our economy relies on port infrastructure to facilitate trade, so continued advancement of these assets across our regional ports is vital.

"These operational technology upgrades will deliver more efficient, future-ready gateway ports capable of meeting future trade demands of a diverse global market.

"It is fantastic to see another infrastructure investment of the Cook Government progress to the next stage."