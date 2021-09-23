28906 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 23, 2021

Austal's CFO Resigns to Take Extended Break

File Photo: Austal

File Photo: Austal

Shipbuilder Austal's Chief Financial Office Greg Jason has tendered his resignation from the company, to take an extended break, the company said Thursday.

Jason started with Austal almost 15 years ago, serving in both finance and operational roles, the last nine years as CFO. 

He will conclude his tenure at Austal in December 2021, and, similar to previous senior management changes at Austal, will assist in the search and transition process to appoint a new CFO.

Jason said: "Helping establish shipbuilding operations in Asia and overseeing Austal's dynamic operations across several continents over a prolonged period of time has been a fulfilling journey. The time is now right to take a break and spend some time with my family before assessing and pursuing new opportunities."

Related News

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 © Stephanie / Adobe Stock

Texas Ports Reopen for Vessel Traffic After Nicholas

 The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

 (Photo: Oldendorff Carriers)

Oldendorff Post-Panamax to Load Logs from New Zealand

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Power Plant Operator Trainee

● Storrs, CT, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Sailing deck officer

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int