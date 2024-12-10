Subscribe
Austal Philippines Delivers 32 Meter CAT Ferry to Rottnest

December 10, 2024

Austal Philippines has delivered the Incat Crowther-designed “Ocean Master” to Rottnest Fast Ferries, of Hillarys Western Australia (Image: Austal Philippines)
Austal Philippines has delivered a 32-meter catamaran to Rottnest Fast Ferries, less than twelve months after commencing construction in Balamban, Cebu.

The vessel, named ‘Ocean Master’, designed by Incat Crowther, was officially accepted by representatives from Rottnest Fast Ferries following the successful completion of sea trials in November 2024.

President of Austal Asia, Wayne Murray said the delivery was yet another demonstration of the proven capability of the Austal Philippines shipyard to construct world-class vessels of high-level designs, quickly, efficiently and to the highest quality.

“The Austal Philippines team have delivered this impressive new catamaran in less than 12 months - exceeding expectations for productivity, while maintaining the highest construction standards and product quality,” Mr. Murray said.

“With this latest delivery, Austal Philippines has delivered 22 ships to 13 operators from around the world, including catamarans and trimarans ranging in size from 21 meters through to 118 meters. The shipyard also has the capacity and capability to provide through-life support for commercial and defense vessels - including vessel repairs, maintenance and refit services utilizing the 100-metre floating dock, Lewek Hercules.    

The 32-metre aluminum catamaran has a capacity for up to 400 passengers and 5 crew seated over 3 decks, and extensive cargo space available for passenger’s bicycles and baggage securely stored on 2 decks. With 2 x 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers, ‘Ocean Master’ will have an operating speed of up to 25 knots for the 45-minute journey between Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth, to Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Ferries.Passenger vessels

