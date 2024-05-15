Subscribe
Search

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

May 15, 2024

John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine and Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd. Image courtesy Aura Marine
John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine and Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd. Image courtesy Aura Marine

Auramarine, a provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, signed a representative agreement with Specs Corporation Ltd., a Korean marine equipment and services provider to expand and strengthen the company’s presence in the South Korean maritime market.

Specs will serve as an official Auramarine sales representative for its fuel supply units, including its conventional systems, as well as its specialist solutions for methanol and ammonia, and will be applicable for newbuildings, retrofits, commissioning and maintenance services.

People & Company News Marine Equipment

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Marlink

Marlink Expands Global Service Support Network
(Photo: Young Brothers)

Young Brothers Is First in the US to Use Innovative...
© ezumer / Adobe Stock

US Issues Hundreds of Sanctions Targeting Russia, Takes...
By Maksym Yemelyanov

Russia Reinsurer Backs Firms to get India Marine Insurance...
Image courtesy MARIN

King to Open MARIN's Seven Oceans Simulator Center
Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck (right) Commander of U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC) explains the tradition of the Navy ‘looping ceremony’. Lt. Robert P. Ellison assumes the title of MSC's Flag Aide during the ceremony. The looping ceremony took place aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held aboard the ship on Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/Released)

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck: MSC Needs More Mariners, New...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports
Fernstrum News

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Soya Bean Exports to Grow 8%, says USDA

Soya Bean Exports to Grow 8%, says USDA

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Vos Steps Down as President of Stolt Tankers

US Tariffs Expected to Cause Supply Chain Disruption

US Tariffs Expected to Cause Supply Chain Disruption

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News