28994 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 5, 2022

Atlas Receives $3.64 Billion Takeover Offer from Poseidon

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Asset manager Atlas Corp said on Thursday it received a takeover offer from consortium group Poseidon Acquisition Corp in an all-cash deal for $3.64 billion.

Poseidon, which comprises Atlas' board chairman David Sokol, affiliates of Canadian investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the Washington Family, and Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd, has made an offer to the asset manager for $14.45 cash per common share.

The offer represents a 24.9% premium to Atlas' closing price of $11.57 on Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange, as per Refinitiv data.

The board will launch a special committee consisting of independent directors to consider the proposal, Atlas said.

Fairfax Financial, Washington Family and Sokol, along with their affiliates, collectively own more than 50% of the Atlas' outstanding common shares, the asset manager said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Related News

John Beckwith (Photo: Braemar)

Braemar Names Beckwith HR Director

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Visiting Instructor - 1 Semester; Fall 2022 in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

MCRO

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Officer

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int