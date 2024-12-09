Subscribe
Search

ASRY Marks Bahraini Women’s Day

December 9, 2024

Image courtesy ASRY
Image courtesy ASRY

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) honored its female employees in celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, recognizing their valuable contributions to the company’s success. The event coincided with the Kingdom’s wider celebrations launched under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

ASRY organized a luncheon to recognize the efforts of its female workforce, attended by senior figures, including Shaikh Duaij bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President for Corporate Support. The gathering also featured workshops designed to inspire creativity and forge stronger bonds among participants. These activities encouraged employees to explore their artistic side and develop original ideas in a supportive setting.
Speaking at the event, Shaikh Duaij expressed his pride in the role of Bahraini women across the workforce, singling out ASRY’s employees for their dedication. He noted how their work has been central to driving the company’s progress.

"We are immensely proud of the contributions Bahraini women make not only at ASRY but across all sectors in the Kingdom," he said. "Their hard work and determination continue to shape the company’s success and its growth."

Fatema Al Majed, ASRY’s Corporate Communications Manager, offered her warmest congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

"As Bahraini women, we greatly appreciate Her Royal Highness’s forward-thinking initiatives, which have opened new paths for women to play an active role in all areas of development," she said. "These efforts have led to many proud achievements, further strengthening the essential role of women in advancing Bahrain’s progress."

People & Company News Shipbuilding People

Related Logistics News

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding
The Damen RSD Tug 2513 "Med Aldebaran" (c) Damen

Damen RSD Tug 2513 named in Malta ceremony
Aerial image of the Goose Creek facility (c) HII

HII Intends to Acquire SC-based Metal Fabricator
The new Irving Paint & Blast Hall (c) BlastOne

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract
Jan Johnson (c) Crowley

Crowley Awards Two Cal Maritime Cadets Scholarships
Keith Greenfield (c) Maritime Solent UK

Maritime UK Solent Appoints Greenfield to Board

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

ASRY Marks Bahraini Women’s Day

ASRY Marks Bahraini Women’s Day

AST Expands Suite of Connectivity Services

AST Expands Suite of Connectivity Services

VIDEO: New Shore Power Solution for Cruise Vessels in Italy

VIDEO: New Shore Power Solution for Cruise Vessels in Italy

Optimizing Port Arrivals Could Slash Voyage Emissions

Optimizing Port Arrivals Could Slash Voyage Emissions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

2 dead, 9 injured, 4 missing out on in blast at Eni site near Florence
Pilots cancel strike at South African Airways
Australia signs $89 million economic and security treaty with Nauru