ASRY Marks Bahraini Women’s Day

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) honored its female employees in celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, recognizing their valuable contributions to the company’s success. The event coincided with the Kingdom’s wider celebrations launched under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

ASRY organized a luncheon to recognize the efforts of its female workforce, attended by senior figures, including Shaikh Duaij bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President for Corporate Support. The gathering also featured workshops designed to inspire creativity and forge stronger bonds among participants. These activities encouraged employees to explore their artistic side and develop original ideas in a supportive setting.

Speaking at the event, Shaikh Duaij expressed his pride in the role of Bahraini women across the workforce, singling out ASRY’s employees for their dedication. He noted how their work has been central to driving the company’s progress.

"We are immensely proud of the contributions Bahraini women make not only at ASRY but across all sectors in the Kingdom," he said. "Their hard work and determination continue to shape the company’s success and its growth."

Fatema Al Majed, ASRY’s Corporate Communications Manager, offered her warmest congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

"As Bahraini women, we greatly appreciate Her Royal Highness’s forward-thinking initiatives, which have opened new paths for women to play an active role in all areas of development," she said. "These efforts have led to many proud achievements, further strengthening the essential role of women in advancing Bahrain’s progress."



