ASRY Engages in NAVDEX 2025 Talks

February 27, 2025

ASRY’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ahmed Al Abri, addressed the opening session of NAVDEX Dialogue 2025, speaking at the event held alongside the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Al Abri shared insights into the rapid changes shaping military shipbuilding and repair across the region. His speech touched on the latest developments, examined key challenges facing the sector, and explored both present and future trends that are expected to steer its course in the years ahead. He also brought attention to research, modern engineering methods, and practical solutions that could help this field expand while stressing the need for stronger cooperation at all levels.

On the second day, ASRY’s Post Sales and Commercial Affairs Manager, Wael Mirza, took to the stage to introduce the company’s work in shipbuilding and repair, focusing on naval vessels and support ships.

NAVDEX Talks

