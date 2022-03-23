Army Corps Making Plans for Fort Langley-Eustis Construction

The U.S. Army Corps’ Norfolk District seeks contractors for the 3rd Port Improvements Project at Ft. Eustis, Va. Total award could be between $10 million and $25 million. The Corps will use responses from companies to “determine an acquisition strategy.” Go to SAM.gov and use ID W9123622B2017 to search. Responses are due March 28.

As envisioned now, this would be a firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of improvements at 3rd Port, JBLE–Eustis (Joint Base Langley-Eustis, in Newport News). The overall project includes a number of sub-projects:

Construction of three new finger piers to replace three existing piers that will be demolished and removed;

New bulkheads along piers 8 thru 14;

New utility connections at the three new pier locations to accommodate shore power, domestic water, sanitary wastewater, and bilge wastewater for six boats;

Removal of an existing mooring pile line on the north side of the Skiffes Creek Channel (approximately 800 ft long), and the installation of a new re-aligned mooring pile line on the channel’s north side;

Demolition of existing concrete pavement and placement of new pavement adjacent to the new piers; and,

Minor dredging – approximately 20,000 CY – in the area of the new pier location, as well as the new re-aligned mooring pile line.

Supporting work includes site development, utilities and connections, lighting, paving, and site improvements. All utility work required by the contract documents will need to be coordinated with the privatized utility providers at JBLE-Eustis.

Send questions and correspondence to Allen Brainerd at allen.s.brainerd@usace.army.mil and a copy to Dianne Grimes at dianne.k.grimes@usace.army.mil.