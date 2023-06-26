Subscribe
Search

Armstrong Joins WCI in Government Relations Role

June 26, 2023

Jen Armstrong (Photo: Waterways Council, Inc.)
Jen Armstrong (Photo: Waterways Council, Inc.)

Jen Armstrong joins Waterways Council, Inc. as Director, Government Relations.

She joins Dustin Davidson in this role for WCI.

Armstrong was most recently Director of Navigation Policy and Legislation for the American Association of Port of Authorities (AAPA).

Prior to that, she was Republican Staff Director/Clerk for the Senate Energy and Water (E&W) Appropriations Committee, representing Senate Republican interests in the development of the annual $52 billion Energy and Water Development (E&WD) Appropriations bill which funds the Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works mission, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Department of Energy.

Before that, she was a Professional Staff Member for the Senate E&W Appropriations Committee, responsible for the water portfolio of annual E&WD appropriations bill. She served as a subject matter expert and advisor to members of Congress on matters related to federal navigation, flood control, environmental restoration, water supply, and hydropower.

Armstrong has worked with the Corps of Engineers from 2004-2016 in a variety of positions including Government Affairs Liaison/Program Manager at Corps’ Headquarters; Civil Works Project Manager and Military Project Manager at the Norfolk District; and Civil Works Interdisciplinary Project/Construction Manager for the New Orleans Hurricane Protection Office.

Infrastructure Americas North Americas

Related Logistics News

©vintagepix/AdobeStock

Panama Canal Postpones Depth Restrictions after...
© Tinatin / Adobe Stock

Fire Erupts in Ukraine's Port of Odesa from Missile Attack
(Photo: Peel Ports Group)

Peel Ports Building New Warehouse Facility at Port of...
(Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority)

PowerCon Installs Shore Power for Cruiseport Rotterdam
© mandritoiu / Adobe Stock

Cargo Operations Halt at the Port of Seattle Amid Labor...
© trekandphoto / Adobe Stock

Retailers, Manufacturers Urge White House to Mediate in...

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Report: Gulf-to-Europe Hydrogen Pipeline Feasible

Report: Gulf-to-Europe Hydrogen Pipeline Feasible

Armstrong Joins WCI in Government Relations Role

Armstrong Joins WCI in Government Relations Role

Canada Clamps Down on Cruise Liners Dumping Sewage

Canada Clamps Down on Cruise Liners Dumping Sewage

Taylor Named Austal USA COO for Transformation

Taylor Named Austal USA COO for Transformation

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News