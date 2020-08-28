28784 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 28, 2020

Argentina: Grains Port Workers Delay Strike

Image by EdVal/AdobeStock

Image by EdVal/AdobeStock

labor union representing Argentine grains port workers said on Thursday that it suspended a scheduled strike over wages after the government called for talks between the workers and their companies.

The URGARA union, which represents inspectors who check the quality of grains before they are loaded onto ships, said the strike, previously set to begin on Friday, would hold off until an upcoming meeting scheduled by the government.

"In the framework of maintaining social peace, we abide by the conciliation (dictated by the government) and we await the meeting set by the Ministry of Labor for Wednesday, September 2," URGARA said in a statement.

The union had called for a 36-hour strike, arguing that talks over wage adjustments in line with the country's high inflation should have happened in June, when 12-month inflation was clocked at 42.8%, according to government statistics agency data.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the No. 3 supplier of corn and raw soybeans. 

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Related News

(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Port of Long Beach Reports Its Busiest Month Ever

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Pic: Maritime Development Center

DecarbonICE Project for Green Shipping

 Photo: JSC Shipyard Yantar

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

 (Image: KVH)

KVH Unveils TracVision TV10 Antenna

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Captain (Four Positions)

● Kitsap Transit

Exterior/interior Mate

● Pompano Beach, Fl, USA

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int