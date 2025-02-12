Subscribe
AquaChemie Opens Chemical Facility in KEZAD

February 12, 2025

Photo_Courtesy_AquaChemie Global Chemicals
Photo_Courtesy_AquaChemie Global Chemicals

AquaChemie Global Chemicals has inaugurated its state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing, storage, and blending facility in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), marking a significant step in enhancing local industrial capabilities and supporting the UAE’s "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

The $24.5m, 25,800 sqm facility in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah is designed to meet global safety and environmental standards, producing a wide range of liquid and solid industrial chemicals primarily for ADNOC and other key clients. This investment boosts supply chain resilience, reduces import dependency, and promotes sustainable regional manufacturing.

With direct access to Khalifa Port and KEZAD’s multimodal logistics network, AquaChemie is positioned for efficient regional and global distribution. KEZAD continues to attract leading industrial players with its competitive ecosystem, infrastructure, and tailored business solutions, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for global investment.

Ports Infrastructure New Facility

Interview

Insight

Video

Logistics News

Saverex NV Launches Takeover Bid for Exmar NV

Hefring Marine’s IMAS to Upgrade MSRS Maritime Nav Tech

Indian Prime Minister, French President Visit CMA CGM HQ

