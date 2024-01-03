Subscribe
Search

Ivø Appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO

January 3, 2024

Stinne Taiger Ivø appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO. Image courtesy BIMCO
Stinne Taiger Ivø appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO. Image courtesy BIMCO

BIMCO’s Director of Contracts & Support, Stinne Taiger Ivø, has been appointed Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO from January 1, 2024.

Ivø joined BIMCO in early 2022 to lead the Contracts & Support department. Prior to working at BIMCO, Ivø headed the claims department of marine insurer Skuld (Copenhagen), worked at Danish Shipping (formerly known as the Danish Shipowners’ Association) and as a lawyer at Gorrissen Federspiel’s department for Shipping/Offshore/Transportation. She holds a PhD in international company law and a Master of Laws, both from the University of Copenhagen.

As part of the leadership team, Ivø will be representing one of the major business areas at BIMCO, Contracts & Clauses, as the shipping industry is facing an increase in new regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU) on the road to decarbonisation.

Søren Larsen, Deputy Secretary General responsible for BIMCO’s contractual work, will be retiring in May after 39 years of service.

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Ziuns)

Zinus Charging Solution Ordered for Zero-emissions RoPax...
Pictured L to R: Dr. Michael Silies, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management; Michael Brandhoff, CEO of ZEABORN Ship Management, Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management; Constantin Baack, Board Member of MPC Capital and Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Capital. Image courtesy MPC Capital

Wilhelmsen, MPC Capital Acquire Zeaborn
Genoese group Ignazio Messina & Co.has been taken delivery of the container vessel Jolly Rosa. Image courtesy Messina

Jolly Rosa Enters the Messina Fleet
Source: Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia

Malaysia to Ban ZIM From its Ports
Source: Haropa Port

ULS Selected for Haropa Port River Delivery Service
Anschütz

Anschütz Advances the Autonomous Bridge System

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

Ocean Cargo Rates Climb After New Red Sea Ship Attacks

Ocean Cargo Rates Climb After New Red Sea Ship Attacks

Jonathan Daniels to Lead Port of Baltimore

Jonathan Daniels to Lead Port of Baltimore

Adani Ports to Raise Up to $601 Million by Selling Debentures

Adani Ports to Raise Up to $601 Million by Selling Debentures

Baltic Dry Index Edges Down as Demand for Smaller Vessels Slips

Baltic Dry Index Edges Down as Demand for Smaller Vessels Slips

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News