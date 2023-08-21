Subscribe
Search

APMT Pipavav Handles Over 200 Port Moves Per Hour

August 21, 2023

Source: APMT
Source: APMT

APM Terminals Pipavav has shattered its previous records by successfully achieving over 200 port moves per hour (PMPH) on a single vessel for the first time in the history of its operations.

On August 17, 2023, the port, located on the coast of Gujarat, India, carried out 880 moves, achieving a PMPH rate of 215.51 on container ship MOL Endowment. The operation also encompassed 52.59 crane moves per hour and saving 23 minutes of vessel idle time, leading to the savings of 9.09 port hours compared to its baseline. This translates in improving the vessel turnaround time by 69% over the previous call.

“Kudos to our cross functional teams for this remarkable accomplishment,” said APM Terminals in a statement. “We are committed to provide value to our customers through infrastructural capabilities and exceptional services. We are all geared up to push our boundaries to make our port Safer Better Bigger.”

Ports Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

(Photo: SCPA / Walter Lagarenne)

SC Ports Imports Up 12% in July
Credit: Implenia

Implenia and NorSea to Build Floating Offshore Wind Plant...
© Holden / Adobe Stock

US Coast Guard Proposes 2024 Great Lakes Pilotage Rates
Source: DP World

DP World Expects Three Million TEUs of New Capacity This...
© Wirestock Exclusives / Adobe Stock

Lebanon Marchers Mourn Port Blast Victims Three Years On,...
© Adam / Adobe Stock

It’s Time for an Industrial Inquiry Commission into Ports...

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Canada Invests $2 Million in the Port of Johnstown

Canada Invests $2 Million in the Port of Johnstown

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of Baltimore

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of Baltimore

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes

Speaker Program fo 47th Annual Interferry Announced

Speaker Program fo 47th Annual Interferry Announced

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News