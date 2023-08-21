APMT Pipavav Handles Over 200 Port Moves Per Hour

APM Terminals Pipavav has shattered its previous records by successfully achieving over 200 port moves per hour (PMPH) on a single vessel for the first time in the history of its operations.

On August 17, 2023, the port, located on the coast of Gujarat, India, carried out 880 moves, achieving a PMPH rate of 215.51 on container ship MOL Endowment. The operation also encompassed 52.59 crane moves per hour and saving 23 minutes of vessel idle time, leading to the savings of 9.09 port hours compared to its baseline. This translates in improving the vessel turnaround time by 69% over the previous call.

“Kudos to our cross functional teams for this remarkable accomplishment,” said APM Terminals in a statement. “We are committed to provide value to our customers through infrastructural capabilities and exceptional services. We are all geared up to push our boundaries to make our port Safer Better Bigger.”



