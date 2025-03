Each year, ACBL Team Members and industry partners come together for the Doc Sneed Memorial Golf Tournament, an event that honors the late Darrell “Doc” Sneed and supports the fight against childhood cancer. Doc Sneed, an ACBL Team Member for 30 years, passed away from appendiceal cancer in 2007.

This week, ACBL presented a $29,896.25 donation to Norton Children’s Cancer Institute—bringing the tournament’s total contributions to more than $166,000.

ACBL presents Norton Children's Cancer Institute with a $29,896.25 donation. Credit: ACBL