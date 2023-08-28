PSA Announces Retirement of Mike Andaloro

PSA International has announced the retirement of Mike Andaloro, CEO PSA BDP and CEO Sales and Operations. PSA BDP, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the cargo solutions arm of PSA, is headquartered in Philadelphia, US.

Wan Chee Foong, currently Regional CEO Middle East South Asia and Head of Group Business Development, will be appointed as CEO PSA BDP from October 3, 2023.

Vincent Ng, currently CEO Enterprise Growth / CFO PSA BDP, will concurrently take over Wan’s dual role. Hector Gonzalez, currently COO of PSA BDP, will be promoted to CEO Sales & Operations and become a member of the PSA Senior Management Council.

Andaloro joined BDP in 1986 and has since held several key positions within the organisation. He was Chief Operations Officer for BDP’s US Operations before moving to Shanghai, China, to be Managing Director of BDP’s operations in Asia Pacific. In 2015, he assumed the position of President and COO of BDP International, and in 2021 took on the role Chief Executive Officer.

After BDP was acquired by PSA in April 2022 and re-branded as PSA BDP in April 2023, he served as CEO of PSA BDP and concurrently led PSA BDP’s Sales and Operations. He was also appointed as a member of PSA’s Senior Management Council.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA International, says, “Mike is a well-respected professional in the global logistics industry and under his steer, BDP International, now PSA BDP, has grown into a leading name in the business. He has been instrumental in accelerating the integration and extending the PSA Group’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient and innovative cargo solutions. This has led to early wins, such as our appointment to be the logistics service provider for major electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), and the acquisition of a major stake in ALISAN Logistics in Türkiye.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to Mike for his many years of dedicated service and also our appreciation to him for working alongside Chee Foong to ensure a smooth leadership transition. While we will dearly miss his charismatic leadership and dynamic presence, on behalf of PSA’s board, management and staff, I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Andaloro says, “Serving BDP for the past 37 years has been a deeply rewarding career experience. We are an organization richly blessed with outstanding professionals. I will forever cherish the successes attained, the challenges overcome, and the great relationships built over my career with such exceptional colleagues. I am grateful as well for our prestigious customers – who have entrusted their supply chain needs to PSA BDP – thank you for the support, partnership and friendship.

“Our journey with PSA is now fully underway and I am very thankful for the very warm reception from the PSA team and the incredible aspirations we hold for our future. Having led the successful integration of BDP into the PSA family, I am now ready to pass on the baton and am confident that PSA BDP will continue to thrive and achieve new highs in the years ahead.”



