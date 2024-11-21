Subscribe
Search

Angry Farmers Block Bordeaux Port Access

November 21, 2024

Port of Bordeaux (c) helenedevun / Adobestock
Port of Bordeaux (c) helenedevun / Adobestock

A group of protesting farmers on Thursday sought to block operations at the port of Bordeaux in southwestern France, as a new bout of agricultural anger intensified in Europe's largest crop-producing country.

Farmers in their tractors blocked all of the access roads to the port, which links the city to the Atlantic via the Garonne river, Jose Perez, a local labor representative from the Coordination Rurale union told Reuters.

"We will stay here because we still don't have answers (from the government)", Perez said.

For many farmers, the port, which also includes a grains terminal, stands for what they call unfair competition from foreign producers who aren't subject to the same regulation.

A push by the European Union to wrap up long-running trade negotiations with Latin American countries has rekindled anger in France, where farmers were already frustrated by rain-hit harvests, livestock disease outbreaks and a snap election that delayed promised support measures.

The port's operator did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A spokesperson from the local prefecture in charge of security said that the protests had not affected port operations so far, adding that she was unaware of any planned police intervention. "For now, we're just talking," she said.

Legal Ports Government Update Regulation Cargo Regulations.Legal Green Ports Labor

Related Logistics News

MSE Int'l Wins Funding for Port Recharging Project
Iran coastline (c) Peter Hermes Furian / Adobestock

EU Ramps Up Iranian Shipping Sanctions

Workboat 2024: A Ton of Energy
Port of montreal (c) 4kclips / Adobestock

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown
Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced
offshore wind CREDIT Adobestock Photocreo Bednarek

Orsted Addresses Swedish Baltic Sea Wind Concerns

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

NWF Commissions Inland Waterways Study with Eno Center

NWF Commissions Inland Waterways Study with Eno Center

Chicago Propeller Club is Int'l Chapter of Year

Chicago Propeller Club is Int'l Chapter of Year

TWO IF BY SEA: Canaries Struggle with Migrant Influx

TWO IF BY SEA: Canaries Struggle with Migrant Influx

Greece Aims to Wean Tourist Islands from Fuel Imports

Greece Aims to Wean Tourist Islands from Fuel Imports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Taiwan purchases approximated 80,000 T of wheat of U.S. origin, traders say
Russian gas flows to EU by means of Ukraine unchanged in spite of Austria row
US suspends controversial possession loss program targeting airline travelers