Wednesday, June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022

Anglo-Eastern signs agreement to acquire CMI

Image courtest Anglo-Eastern Univan Group & CMI

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group (\Anglo-Eastern) and the shareholders of Cruise Management International and CMI Leisure Management (collectively “CMI”) have signed a Letter of Intent regarding the sale of CMI to Anglo-Eastern. 

The move effectively opens up a new sector -- expedition cruising -- for Anglo Eastern's ship management operations. The sale and purchase are expected to be finalised in July 2022, following the standard due diligence. CMI will continue to be based in Miami, from where the group’s companies will maintain their business and operations.

