Los Angeles, Gothenburg Ports Partner

March 3, 2023

Left to right: Port of Gothenburg CEO Elvir Dzanic and Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)
Left to right: Port of Gothenburg CEO Elvir Dzanic and Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Gothenburg are teaming up to jointly tackle initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, efficiency and environmental performance. 

Officials from both ports met in Los Angeles this week to sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further their relationship and cooperation on a number of key topics, including sustainability, digital and physical infrastructure, and potential trade opportunities.

The MOU focuses on best practice sharing, consultation and exchanging of ideas on issues deemed critical to both ports. These include supply chain efficiency and digital technology, and the sharing of lessons learned from the Port Optimizer, the data portal developed by the Port of Los Angeles and in use since 2017. The platform has enhanced the Port’s supply chain performance through real-time, data-driven insights for cargo planning, forecasting and tracking.

Additionally, both ports will collaborate on ways to improve energy and alternative energy use, as well as strategies for incorporating new and emerging green technologies to minimize the impact of port operations on local communities and the overall environment.

“Because of the pivotal role that ports play in our global economy, it is imperative that we continue to work together to innovate, modernize and share best practices,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “This agreement between the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Gothenburg will build on an already strong relationship and like-minded pursuit of excellence in all aspects of port operations.”

“Digitalization and decarbonization are some of the areas where our two ports are frontrunners in Europe and the Americas,” said Port of Gothenburg CEO Elvir Dzanic. “As we both have strong ambitions to keep pushing things forward, we will both benefit by developing and building off of each other’s innovations, ideas and best practices in these and other areas.”

