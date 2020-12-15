28820 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

American Pilots’ Association Names Diamond as Executive Director

Clay Diamond (Photo: APA)

The American Pilots’ Association (APA) announced Clayton L. “Clay” Diamond will assume the duties of Executive Director and General Counsel effective January 1.

Diamond succeeds Paul Kirchner, who has been APA Executive Director-General Counsel since 1992. Kirchner will continue with APA as Senior Counsel focusing on issues and projects related to State pilotage and international matters.

Diamond, who has been APA’s Deputy Director-Associate General Counsel since 2008, is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He also earned a Master’s Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and was a Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for International Studies. Prior to joining APA, Diamond had a 20-year Coast Guard career, during which he served aboard several cutters, culminating in command afloat; and in numerous legal positions, including regional counsel for all Coast Guard operations in the eight Great Lakes states, Special Advisor to the Department of Defense General Counsel, Coast Guard Liaison to the State Department, and Coast Guard Legislative Counsel.

