American Cruise Lines Sails into 2025

December 2, 2024

The American Serenade (c) ACL

American Cruise Lines announced its line-up for 2025, including more new ships, 8 new itineraries, and the longest river cruise in the country, the 51-Day Great United States. 

2025 offerings also feature an array of exclusive U.S. cruises, including bucket-list adventures exploring U.S. National Parks from Alaska to Wyoming to the Smoky Mountains. Next year, the world’s only 100% U.S.-flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships, will sail over 50 different itineraries, including brand new cruises on the Mississippi River, the Columbia and Snake Rivers, the Potomac River, and the Hudson River. Also on deck is American’s growing menu of U.S. coastal cruises, which are becoming more popular every year, as they uniquely sail the protected waterways of the East and West Coasts, similar to the company’s traditional river cruises.

2025 cruises visit 125 U.S. ports-of-call in 35 states and feature many brand-new ports around the country from Port Canaveral and West Palm Beach, Florida; to Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Cleveland, Mississippi; Port Royal, South Carolina; Alexandria, Virginia; Lewiston, Idaho; Madison, Indianna; and Sag Harbor and Albany, New York. American is also offering many roundtrip itineraries, providing guests the option to skip flights and drive straight to the ships. Convenient 2025 Drive-to-Cruise ports include Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Washington, D.C.; New Orleans, Louisiana; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Juneau, Alaska.

American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country. The company’s small ships and riverboats build on American’s 50-year history of unique exploration in the United States. The company now offers luxury river cruise experiences in 35 states. With an entirely U.S. built and flagged fleet, American is the only company that sails 100% domestic river and coastal cruise itineraries all over the U.S.A.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

San Antonio Terminal Int'l concession extended until 2030

Tanker, Tugboat Crews receive 2024 IMO Bravery Award

MPT Welcomes Dr. Crystal Allen Craft as VP, Academic Affairs

Pioneering Hydrogen-Powered River Vessel in France

