America's Ports to Reduce Air Pollution with $150 Million Grant

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), joined by several port leaders at a White House event, have celebrated almost $150 million in grants from the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities (RTEPF) Grant Program.

The 16 U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) project awards will directly benefit 18 U.S. ports and the air quality around them.

“America's ports empower prosperity, and thanks to wise federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can continue reducing emissions at the same time,” said Cary S. Davis, AAPA President and CEO. "On behalf of our ports and allied organizations, we express our sincere appreciation to Congress and the Biden Administration for responding to our advocacy and granting these awards."

“When truckers spend hours idling at ports, it’s bad for drivers, bad for supply chains, and bad for nearby communities that feel the brunt of more polluted air,” said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The investments we are announcing today will save truck drivers time and money and help ports reduce congestion and emissions, while making the air more breathable for workers and communities.”

RTEPF project awards range in size from $34.8 million to replace 155 trucks and shuttle buses with zero-emission tech and charging units at the Port of Long Beach to $642,258 to replace a diesel street sweeper with a zero-emission unit and research electric power take off devices on carrier trucks at the Port of Baltimore.



