Airmar Technology Announces the Passing of Peter Braffitt, VP

Airmar Technology said that its Vice President, Peter Braffitt, died suddenly on October 25, 2022 at his home in South Carolina. Stephen Boucher, founder and CEO of Airmar Technology Corporation, stated, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my colleague and friend. Peter has made an indelible mark on the reputation and success of Airmar and our subsidiary, Gemeco Marine Electronics. His leadership, knowledge and dedication to our customers was unmatched, and he will be greatly missed not only as a professional but as a personal mentor to many of his team.”

Peter joined Airmar in 1987 after serving in the US Army and left to run his own company before returning to Airmar several years later as Sales Manager. In 2005, Braffitt transitioned to Gemeco Marine Electronics (Gemeco) as Business Development Manager and later General Manager and most recently, Director. In addition to facilitating impressive sales growth, he is recognized by the industry for building a product support team considered to be the experts in marine electronics and networking. Peter served on the board of the National Marine Electronics Association since 2020.