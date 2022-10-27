29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, October 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 27, 2022

Airmar Technology Announces the Passing of Peter Braffitt, VP

Airmar Technology said that its Vice President, Peter Braffitt, died suddenly on October 25, 2022 at his home in South Carolina. Image courtesy Airmar

Airmar Technology said that its Vice President, Peter Braffitt, died suddenly on October 25, 2022 at his home in South Carolina. Image courtesy Airmar

Airmar Technology said that its Vice President, Peter Braffitt, died suddenly on October 25, 2022 at his home in South Carolina. Stephen Boucher, founder and CEO of Airmar Technology Corporation, stated, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my colleague and friend. Peter has made an indelible mark on the reputation and success of Airmar and our subsidiary, Gemeco Marine Electronics. His leadership, knowledge and dedication to our customers was unmatched, and he will be greatly missed not only as a professional but as a personal mentor to many of his team.”

Peter joined Airmar in 1987 after serving in the US Army and left to run his own company before returning to Airmar several years later as Sales Manager. In 2005, Braffitt transitioned to Gemeco Marine Electronics (Gemeco) as Business Development Manager and later General Manager and most recently, Director. In addition to facilitating impressive sales growth, he is recognized by the industry for building a product support team considered to be the experts in marine electronics and networking. Peter served on the board of the National Marine Electronics Association since 2020.

Related News

Michael C. Morgan, Ph.D., has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction, and he will also serve as deputy NOAA administrator. Photo courtesy NOAA

Morgan Confirmed as Deputy NOAA Administrator

 Image courtesy SAAM Towage

SAAM Quibian Reaches Port of Manzanillo

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Image courtesy eTrac, a Woolpert Company

USACE Galveston Taps eTrac for $13M Hydrographic Surveying, Mapping Contract

 The L.S. Starrett Company appointed Matthew Wells as Director of Operations and Continuous Improvement. Photo courtesy L.S. Starrett Company

Starrett Appoints Wells Director of Ops

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Captain Near Coastal

● Texas A&M University at Galveston Vessel Operations

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Engineers

● Faststream ● NA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int