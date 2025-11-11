Subscribe
Advanced Polymer Coatings Clinches Two Tanker Deal with Asyad Shipping Company

November 11, 2025

Captain Onur Yildirim, APC Global Marine Manager. © APC
Captain Onur Yildirim, APC Global Marine Manager. © APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) has signed its first deal with Oman’s national shipping company.

The contract will see APC’s MarineLINE coating system applied to two chemical tankers being constructed for Asyad Shipping Company.

It is APC’s first deal with majority state-owned Asyad Shipping Company, which currently operates a fleet of more than 90 vessels, with a number of newbuilds in the pipeline.

MarineLINE’s superior chemical resistance properties, ease and speed of cleaning, and the reduced risk of contamination from previous cargoes, were all major considerations in Asyad Shipping Company’s decision.

The coating will be applied to the two new 49,200 DWT medium range (MR) chemical product tankers next year. The work will take place at Lianyungang Wuzhou Shipyard in Jiangsu Guanyun, China.

Today, APC commands around 12% of the global chemical tanker coating market with some 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE.

Tanker Coatings

