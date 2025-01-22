ICS Addresses Release of Galaxy Leader crew

Statement from Guy Platten, International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General, following the release of the Galaxy Leader crew:

We welcome the news of the Galaxy Leader crew being released today and that they will be reunited with their families after being held in captivity since the 19 November 2023. The fact that the innocent crew were held for over 430 days is unacceptable and a truly dreadful situation.

Nobody should have to endure such an ordeal, and we call on all nations to support our seafarers and shipping so that this does not happen again. ICS deplores any and all attacks on shipping as they are a breach of international law and threaten the lives of innocent seafarers and the safety of merchant shipping.