Subscribe
Search

ONE Acquires Stakes in Three California Box Terminals

December 28, 2022

© Elles Rijsdijk / Adobe Stock
© Elles Rijsdijk / Adobe Stock

Japanese container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced it has acquired controlling stakes in three California container terminals amid a push by many of the world's largest global shipping lines to expand their presence in the port infrastructure component of the logistics chain.

ONE, which is jointly owned by the Japanese shipping lines Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYL), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and K Line, said it signed definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in each of TraPac and Yusen Terminals (YTI), both separately owned by ONE parent companies.

"These acquisitions are part of the integration of the container shipping businesses from the parent companies into ONE," the company said in a statement.

TraPac, currently held by MOL, is a container terminal operator and vessel stevedore that provides container terminal services in Los Angeles and Oakland. YTI, currently held NYK, is a container terminal operator and vessel stevedore that provides container terminal services in Los Angeles.

The move comes as shipping giants like Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, France's CMA CGM and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd continue to acquire land-based ports and logistics assets to help protect against supply chain crunches.

"The recent disruptions to the supply chain due to COVID-19 have highlighted the importance container terminals play in keeping global trade flowing," ONE said. "The newly acquired container terminals will safeguard ONE’s access to terminal capacity in key and strategic gateways, support its growth ambitions and enhance its service offerings to customers."

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Closing of the transactions is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, ONE said.

Ports Mergers & Acquisitions North America Infrastructure Americas Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

The New Lock at the Soo Artistic Rendering depicts how the Soo Locks will look once the New Lock at the Soo is complete in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (Image: USACE)

New Lock at the Soo Reauthorized in WRDA 2022 at $3.219...
(File photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane
Uffe Ostergaard (Photo: Carrix)

Carrix Names Uffe Ostergaard CEO
The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED)

Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Freeport Pushes Texas LNG Export Plant Restart to Year End


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News