BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

Bleecker Street Group (BSG), a global software holding company, announced the acquisition of Ripple, an integrated maritime software company.

The acquisition underscores BSG's commitment to the maritime sector, solidifying its position as an emerging force in the broader Supply Chain Software industry.

Ripple has earned acclaim for its mission-critical solutions designed to address unique operating challenges faced by maritime, and it has a long client list in the sector delivering to tugboat, towboat and barge operators in the United States as well as the largest ferry systems across the world.

This acquisition provides a 'forever-home' for Ripple to accelerate its growth, enhance safety for operators and mariners and invest in extending its market-leadership, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bleecker Street Group.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple," said Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group. "The addition of Ripple's exceptional team, advanced software products and blue-chip customer base will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector and position us for further growth and success."

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join forces with Bleecker Street Group," said Dean Shoultz, Founder of Ripple. "With their permanent partnership, we have the potential to revolutionize the maritime software industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower maritime operators to thrive in the digital era."