Subscribe
Search

BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

September 21, 2023

"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple," said Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group. "The addition of Ripple's exceptional team, advanced software products and blue-chip customer base will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector and position us for further growth and success."
"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple," said Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group. "The addition of Ripple's exceptional team, advanced software products and blue-chip customer base will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector and position us for further growth and success."

Bleecker Street Group (BSG), a global software holding company, announced the acquisition of Ripple, an integrated maritime software company. 

The acquisition underscores BSG's commitment to the maritime sector, solidifying its position as an emerging force in the broader Supply Chain Software industry.

Ripple has earned acclaim for its mission-critical solutions designed to address unique operating challenges faced by maritime, and it has a long client list in the sector delivering to tugboat, towboat and barge operators in the United States as well as the largest ferry systems across the world.

This  acquisition provides a 'forever-home' for Ripple to accelerate its growth, enhance safety for operators and mariners and invest in extending its market-leadership, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bleecker Street Group.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple," said Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group. "The addition of Ripple's exceptional team, advanced software products and blue-chip customer base will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector and position us for further growth and success."

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join forces with Bleecker Street Group," said Dean Shoultz, Founder of Ripple. "With their permanent partnership, we have the potential to revolutionize the maritime software industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower maritime operators to thrive in the digital era."

People & Company News Technology Software Solutions Workboats Marine Equipment Software Solutions Mergers & Acquisitions Tugboat Towboat

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Powering Ports with Alternative Energy Source: Propane
Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group

Remote Operations: Challenges & Opportunities
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Brings Zero-emissions Vehicles to Life
© EvrenKalinbacak / Adobe Stock

Shippers Launch Tender to Accelerate Zero-Emission...
At the signing ceremony in Singapore. Mr. Kazuhiro Takahashi, Executive Officer of MOL and Ms. Melissa Williams, President of Shell Marine (Photo: MOL)

MOL and Shell Partner to Advance Maritime Decarbonization
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Completes New York Terminals Acquisition

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

US' MARAD Announces Grants to Boost Supply Chain Efficiency

US' MARAD Announces Grants to Boost Supply Chain Efficiency

PortLiner to Construct Electrolyte Bunkering Station in Hartelkanaal

PortLiner to Construct Electrolyte Bunkering Station in Hartelkanaal

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News