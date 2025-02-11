AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on Port Industry Issues

American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President & CEO Cary S. Davis will testify on behalf of the port industry at a House Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security hearing. The hearing, “Examining the PRC’s Strategic Port Investments in the Western Hemisphere and the Implications for Homeland Security, Part I, “ will start at 10 a.m. ET.

In his testimony, Mr. Davis will emphasize the reality that "China is investing in global port infrastructure exactly because it recognizes the profound economic and geopolitical advantages that critical trade gateways provide" and that "even at the height of federal port funding, the U.S. lags in comparison to China, which spends well over double the U.S. in port investment."

He will also highlight the critical nature of key transportation grant programs like the Port Infrastructure Development Program and the Port Security Grant Program.

Read Mr. Davis' full written testimony submitted to the congressional record here