Subscribe
Search

AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on Port Industry Issues

February 11, 2025

American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President & CEO Cary S. Davis will testify on behalf of the port industry at a House Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security hearing. The hearing, “Examining the PRC’s Strategic Port Investments in the Western Hemisphere and the Implications for Homeland Security, Part I, “ will start at 10 a.m. ET.

In his testimony, Mr. Davis will emphasize the reality that "China is investing in global port infrastructure exactly because it recognizes the profound economic and geopolitical advantages that critical trade gateways provide" and that "even at the height of federal port funding, the U.S. lags in comparison to China, which spends well over double the U.S. in port investment."

He will also highlight the critical nature of key transportation grant programs like the Port Infrastructure Development Program and the Port Security Grant Program.

Read Mr. Davis' full written testimony submitted to the congressional record here

Ports Infrastructure Goverment

Related Logistics News

Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region
A Maersk boxship alongside in port, working cargo. (c) Maersk

Maersk to launch its new ocean network
The Mosel River (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs
(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
Bulk Carrier (c) woodpencil Adobestock

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low
Source: ICTSI

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on Port Industry Issues

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: Vietnam's industrial boom is driving global coal imports at new heights.
Greenpeace files lawsuits against US pipeline companies Energy Transfer
Ukraine restricts electricity after Russia attacks on gas infrastructure