AAPA Announces 2024 Port Project Award Winners

November 3, 2024

© RobertCoy / Adobe Stock
The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has announced the winners of the 2024 Lighthouse Awards. AAPA’s Lighthouse Awards are a historic annual industry recognition highlighting exceptional port projects that exemplify hard work, innovation and the pursuit of excellence.

This year, AAPA received 104 submissions, a record number of applications.

"To better serve the global economy and their respective local communities, ports are constantly upgrading and updating their assets,” said Cary S. Davis, AAPA President & CEO. "AAPA’s Lighthouse Awards are an exciting opportunity to showcase and celebrate the port industry’s most outstanding innovative projects and steadfast commitment to excellence. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone involved in this unique privilege."

The 2024 Lighthouse Award winners are:

Excellence in Community/Educational Outreach: Large Port Category: Port of Oakland, Small Port Category: Port of Redwood City

Excellence in Public Relations Campaign: Large Port Category: Port of Corpus Christi, Small Port Category: Port of Harlingen Authority

Excellence in Print or Digital Media Communications: Large Port Category: Port of Tacoma, Small Port Category: Port of Longview

Excellence in Administrative Practices: Large Port Category: Port Tampa Bay, Small Port Category: Port of Palm Beach

Excellence in Cruise Practices: Large Port Category: Port Everglades, Small Port Category: Curaçao Ports Authority

Excellence in Security Practices: Port Pascagoula

Excellence in Technology Solutions: Large Port Category: Port of Los Angeles, Small Port Category: Port of Monroe

Excellence in Economic Development Practices: Large Port Category: Port of Seattle, Small Port Category: Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority

Excellence in Financial Practices: New Bedford Port Authority

Excellence in Construction Practices: New Bedford Port Authority

Excellence in Studies, Plans, and/or Designs: Port of San Diego

Excellence in Environmental Practices: Large Port Category: The Port of Hueneme, Small Port Category: Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

The 2024 Lighthouse Awards winners were honored at AAPA's recently culminated 113th Annual Convention in Boston, MA, from October 27-30.


