2023 a Record Year for PSA International

Port operator PSA International enjoyed a record-breaking year last year as it handled container volumes amounting to 94.8 million TEUs across its port terminals around the world.

PSA’s ports and cargo solutions portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, across more than 170 locations in 44 countries – including two flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.

PSA’s flagship terminal in Singapore contributed 38.8 million TEUs (+4.8%) and PSA terminals outside Singapore handled 56 million TEUs (+3.9%). Compared to the same period in 2022, the Group’s volume increased by 4.3%.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA International, said: “Though there was a concerted push for economic recovery in many developed countries, the global economy remained fraught with turbulence in 2023 and the world continued to experience inflation, rising interest rates, tight labour markets, geopolitical tensions and ongoing wars, all of which destabilised the outlook for recovery and disrupted supply chains.

“For exceeding expectations in the face of these challenges, I am extremely proud of our management, staff and unions who have worked tirelessly alongside our customers across PSA’s ports, cargo solutions, marine and digital businesses, to honour our commitment to service and operational excellence. I am equally grateful for the unwavering trust our customers and partners placed in us as we work closely together to keep cargo moving and trade flowing.”

Tan added, “Looking ahead to 2024, the outlook for recovery of the global economy remains unclear, and the world braces itself for further potential geopolitical volatility. Keeping PSA’s strategic direction top of mind, the company will continue to focus on expanding our core business of ports and enabling more agile and resilient supply chains. Navigating the challenges to come, we will stay nimble to adapt to the uncertainties of the macroeconomic environment as we partner closely alongside our customers and stakeholders to be a supply chain orchestrator and bring about more sustainable global trade.”



