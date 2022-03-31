Yara Marine to Supply Shore Power Systems for Three Finnlines Vessels

Ro-ro and ro-pax operator Finnlines has inked a deal to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board three vessels to reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and noise in port. The installations are scheduled for completion in 2022.

The turnkey solution will allow these vessels to connect to the local power grid when in port, switching to electricity rather than using auxiliary engines running on fuel.

Thomas Doepel, COO of Finnlines, said, “Finnlines is committed to providing sustainable and responsible transportation options in the Baltic and North Seas. Our investment in smart technologies showcases our drive to reduce carbon emissions from our fleet and share our environmental performance with customers and stakeholders.

“By equipping these vessels with a shore-to-ship connection, we commit to our goal of reducing harmful emissions and noise while at port. This has a direct impact on quality of life for those present in areas close to our ports.”

Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies, said, “Yara Marine Technologies is keen to support cleaner and sustainable operations throughout the maritime industry. We look forward to working with Finnlines to provide solutions that will maximize benefits across the board. We bring our extensive experience in planning and executing multiple vessel installations to this collaboration, and will be managing their needs for the lifetimes of the shore power solutions through our global after-sales service organization.”