Thursday, January 20, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 19, 2022

Wozair Appoints New Group MD

Wozair appointed John Foley as Group Managing Director to the Board on January 1, 2022.

Foley is an experienced senior executive who previously held positions as Managing Director, OTIS Elevator Co. in Norway and most recently, served as Managing Director Volution Ventilation, part of Volution Group PLC.

Wozair Group are a designer, manufacturer and distributor of high integrity HVAC systems, specializing in applications operating in extreme environments, with strong focus on the energy, powergen, marine and defence sectors of industry.

