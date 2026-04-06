DP World, Ichijo Komuten Expand Japan-Philippines Shipping Route

DP World is enabling a more efficient supply chain between Japan and the Philippines for Japanese homebuilder Ichijo Komuten Co., Ltd. (“Ichijo”), by leveraging CMA CGM’s JP8 service linking Sendai and the Philippines. The service strengthens connectivity to DP World’s terminals in Manila and Batangas, supporting the faster and more reliable movement of prefabricated housing materials.

The JP8 service, which began on March 18, marks the first regular international shipping connection between Sendai in Japan and the Philippines in eight years. Operated by CMA CGM on a weekly schedule, the service calls at Manila South Harbour and Batangas Integrated Port, both operated by DP World’s strategic local partner, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI), which serve as critical gateways for cargo moving into and out of the Philippines.

The service strengthens DP World’s ability to support Ichijo’s operations in the Philippines, where it produces high-quality prefabricated housing components for export to Japan through House Research Development (HRD), its local manufacturer and Nihon Sangyo, the company within the Ichijo Komuten Group which specialises in the procurement, logistics and distribution of these materials and components. This comes amid growing demand for prefabricated housing across APAC.

By combining direct maritime connections with DP World’s integrated logistics capabilities, cargo can move more efficiently from port to production and on to market. Its partner terminals in Manila and Batangas are supported by inland and marine solutions that help reduce congestion, improve transit times, and enhance visibility across the supply chain.

In Japan, DP World also supports the domestic movement of cargo to regional outports, ensuring connectivity across both origin and destination markets.