DP World and Evyap Group Forge New Logistics Hub in Turkey

DP World and Evyap Group have successfully finalized a merger that combines the capabilities of two key ports along the Marmara Sea. This merger, completed after securing approval from the Turkish Competition Authority, establishes a new international logistics hub, further enhancing Türkiye's crucial position in global trade.

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58% stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42% share of DP World Yarımca. The rebranding will introduce 'DP World Evyap Yarımca' and 'DP World Evyap Körfez' as the new names for these key maritime gateways.

DP World Evyap said it is set to address the rising demand for advanced logistics in the region, increasing Türkiye’s export and import capacity, fostering the growth of emerging industries, and solidifying the country’s position as a central hub in global supply chains.

The merger creates a combined berthing space of 2,088 meters, enabling the simultaneous docking of multiple ultra-large container vessels at both terminals. The annual container handling capacity will surpass 2 million TEUs, and the integrated operations will now include project and heavy lift cargo services. Additionally, DP World Evyap will benefit from improved road and rail connections, faster turnaround times, and the expertise of over 900 logistics professionals dedicated to optimizing cargo flows.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said, "DP World’s vision is to lead global trade to a stronger, more efficient and sustainable future. Our strategic partnership with Evyapport advances this strategy in Türkiye; one of our most important markets.”

Kris Adams, CEO of DP World Türkiye, said, "This is an exciting partnership that will bring significant economic benefits to Türkiye and the wider region. DP World Evyap’s combination of the respective strengths of our existing infrastructures will provide our customers with a powerful new service offering at the heart of this increasingly important region for global trade.”

Mehmed Evyap, founder and CEO of Evyap Holding, said, "This partnership combines the global expertise of DP World and the local knowledge of Evyapport and strengthens our presence in the port sector as we expand our investments in this field. The new company will shorten operation times, increase service diversity and add value to our customers and Türkiye's trade with efficiencies achieved across the two partnership terminals."